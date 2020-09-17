Then COVID-19 began to spread across Washington, and on March 23, Gov. Jay Inslee put the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order in place.

BeautyBoiz, a collective of queer artists known for curating extravagant parties and events that showcase the work of local LGBTQIA and QTPOC performers, DJs and other creatives, found themselves in a similar position as other arts organizations in Seattle — no longer able to produce the events that were their central source of income and community building.

Like everyone else, they had to adapt.

“We have to move and react,” says founder Kaleb Dameron. “Being a community organization, we owe it to our family members to make sure that we're still here and pushing forward.”