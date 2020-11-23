Opening soon: Seattle soul food at Communion

“I coined a new phrase for myself this week,” chef Kristi Brown says cheerfully. “The bone collector.” She laughs. She’s talking about the pork and beef bones simmering in broth in a large pot on the open kitchen’s stove. Later, she’ll add Chinese eggplant, rice noodles, oyster mushrooms and either pork belly or rib tips for what will become her “Ode to Pho.”

It’s the last recipe Brown is still perfecting ahead of the grand opening of her long-awaited Central District restaurant, Communion, which opens Nov. 28 for delivery, takeout and outdoor dining.

“Ode to Pho,” she says, encapsulates what Communion is about: Seattle soul food. Her version is the product of a Kansas girl who grew up in Seattle’s Central District in a family of home cooks, eating the food from nearby Ethopian restaurants and the vegetable markets of the Chinatown-International District.

Like the soup, Communion is meant to feed your soul — and has been simmering for a long time. Brown started her catering company That Brown Girl Cooks! in 1996, and started selling her now-famous black-eyed pea hummus at farmers markets in 2012. Since then the chef has grown a dedicated following — as has her hummus, which will be on the menu at Communion, too.

Also cooking: Smokey salmon corn chowder, vegetable root cakes and fried chicken wings, and a homemade watermelon hot sauce.

Housed in the Central District’s new Liberty Bank Building, Communion has been four years in the making — but in many ways, Brown has spent decades getting ready for this moment. That’s why, while COVID restrictions have made the already daunting process of opening a restaurant tougher, not opening never really crossed her mind.

“This is not something that could have been halted,” she says. Around her, employees bustle, moving heat lamps and chairs intended for outdoor dining and signing papers for liquor deliveries. She's not discouraged by having to make COVID adaptations, including a pivot to recipes that are more takeout-friendly.

"I feel like superwoman right now,” she says when I ask her how she’s feeling. “What else was I going to do at the end of the day? The bills gotta be paid and folks are working, so they gotta be paid,” she says. “This food has got to be out there right now.”