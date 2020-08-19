Maria, an undocumented woman from Burien who chose to withhold her last name, was first in line. She sat alone in her car while she waited for a volunteer to carry over a box of food. She says traditional Mexican rice, which gets its savory orange color from fresh tomatoes, and boiled black beans are a daily dish in her household. At Alimentando el Pueblo, she knows she can get both.

“This is one of the best ones,” Maria says in Spanish. “Other food banks give us a lot of canned goods we’re not accustomed to.”

Feeding el Pueblo is the brainchild of 30-year-old Roxana Pardo Garcia. She’s a local community organizer who brings “some pretty dope vibes” to the events, experiences and workshops she creates through her company La Roxay. Before she started fundraising to feed the Latinx community during coronavirus, she mentored youth, helped start after-school programs and, back when partying was allowed, threw some of the only Latinx-centered events around, from the first-ever Selena-inspired festival to boat parties to one of Seattle’s only cumbia dance events, Cumbiatón.

Open since July 27, her innovative take on a food bank caters to Latinx communities in South King County, and stocks the building blocks for any good Latin American dish: dried peppers, tortillas, pickled jalapeños, tomatillos, rice and an array of herbs and spices such as hierbabuena, fresh epazote, bay leaf and achiote (also known as annatto).

Pardo Garcia says offering culturally relevant products other food banks may not have is an important way to support the Latinx community, which is being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

When Pardo Garcia arrives at Lake Burien Presbyterian Church, she treats all the volunteers like family (in fact her mom is a volunteer). At one point she calls a young girl who has showed up to volunteer “mija,” a common term of endearment that means “daughter.” Pardo Garcia says family is what prompted her to create Alimentando el Pueblo, specifically a recent conversation with her aunt.

“She was going to a food bank and she didn’t feel comfortable taking anything because she didn't cook any of those things that the food bank offered her,” she says.