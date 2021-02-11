New Sub Pop store adds another note to Seattle’s record shop legacy

The press release from Sub Pop displayed the label’s typical cheekiness: “Striking while the iron is ice-cold and at least 6 ft away and most definitely masked-up, Sub Pop Records is expanding our retail empire.”

The diminutive space is filled with Sub Pop-branded T-shirts, coffee mugs, and even Sub Pop face masks, but it has shiny vinyl albums, too. Everything smells new and fresh, which makes it entirely unlike the record stores of my youth, all of which were cavernous, musky and stacked with “quarter” bins full of cheap, used LPs. Though I love the idea of a new record store — or any new store, given 2020’s closures — the whole place made me feel nostalgic.

It is far easier to catalog recently closed record stores in Seattle — such as Ballard’s beloved Bop Street, which went down this past summer, or Capitol Hill’s Everyday Music, which just announced it will close in June — than it is to name new locations. Most tend to be boutique scale, like Daybreak Records in Fremont, or Beats and Bohos in Greenwood. But there is also Sub Pop’s other location, which opened at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in 2014, and has been a hit with travelers. The press release for the South Lake Union store noted that you can now “visit a Sub Pop store” without risking “a cavity search to get in.”

Bruce Pavitt, who co-founded Sub Pop in the ’80s with Jonathan Poneman, stopped by the new Sub Pop shop last week. “Though it’s small, it has a deep collection,” he says.

And while Pavitt admits the new store doesn’t have the “punk vibe” of the record stores he grew up in, he says it will still serve as a ground zero of sorts for those who want to keep up on the label. “The person behind the counter at a record store is always key,” Pavitt explains. “That person will certainly be a source for information and be privy to Sub Pop things coming out that you can’t read on the Internet.”