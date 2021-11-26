Broken bridge? Pandemic? ArtsWest stages a comeback anyway

It’s an apt title for the theater’s current situation: Launching a comeback season months before most of Seattle’s other theater companies reopen, at a time when COVID-19 has yet to be vanquished and when patrons from much of Seattle would require a long bus ride or a lengthy car detour to get to West Seattle. (The low bridge is open to night owls and early birds, weekdays 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and weekends 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

But it isn’t an impulsive move, according to Wright. “It really was part of a 20-month continuum with us working together to try and figure things out,” he said during a prerehearsal chat. “We went through plan after plan after plan, depending on what the changing science around COVID and government recommendations were, what the bridge situation was. And we decided opening at the end of November was possible.”

“We’re somewhat smaller than a lot of local theaters, so we’re more nimble and can adapt easier,” added Lee. “And we figured that if people are willing to go see a Kraken game in the new arena, they’d be comfortable coming here.”

ArtsWest staff and board of directors have also been busy raising funds to retire the $400,000 mortgage on the nonprofit venue’s building. The former five-and-dime store, built in 1929 and transformed into an attractive arts space in 1999, sits in the heart of West Seattle’s Alaska Junction — just up the street from longtime local hangout the Husky Deli. Paying off that debt was part of a $1 million-plus capital campaign, which also will cover new improvements to the gallery and theater spaces, additional COVID-19 safety measures and an ongoing plan to execute the organization’s mission as a more inclusive, proudly “anti-racist” institution.

But the most immediate goal is filling the 149 seats in the comfy, flexible theater auditorium for the four-week run of We’ve Battled Monsters Before.