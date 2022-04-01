ArtSEA: A new dreamer splashes down in South Lake Union

Take, for example, Seattle treasure Patti Warashina’s fantastic new sculpture, recently installed at the corner of Westlake Avenue and Republican Street in South Lake Union. The beloved local artist and ceramics professor, now 82, has created an oversized, playful piece: a woman idling on a platform in a pond within a public plaza. (When completed, the “pond” will capture stormwater from the new building’s roof.)

Painted in a geometric patchwork of black and peach — with one striking red eyebrow — the 14-by-18-by-8-foot figure lolls on her stomach, accompanied by two finned friends. “Fishing, wishing,” a passerby might posit. The real title is “Dreamer,” but I doubt Warashina would mind the poetic fishing license.

Part of what’s wonderful about the new piece is that it seems so out of place — so curvy and calm — within the rectilinear tech mecca of the neighborhood.

Seeing “Dreamer” in that context reminded me of a new book of poetry by an old friend, Betsy Aoki, a Seattle poet and video game producer, whom I met in the ancient days of an “HTML for Writergrrls” class at the old Speakeasy internet café. Her debut collection is called Breakpoint.

“This is what coding looks like from behind,” she writes in one poem, “knob over knob of spine hunched over.” Dedicated to women in tech, these are clever poems from a fresh (and often funny) perspective. She also scatters sections of real code between the pages. Even for those of us without a technical understanding, lines like “def collide (self,other_object)” reveal an inherent poetry, and give the sense of being inside the machine.

Her words reflect the challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated field (putting on “girl camo and corporate face,” worrying about a breast lump that “ticks like a grenade/ in Gears of War”). She also writes about her heritage, from Japanese incarceration camps to the kickass heroines populating video games: “There is no new world without a girl leaping.”

Aoki will have a virtual reading at Elliott Bay Books (April 1 at 6 p.m.), with poets Erin Malone and Aby Kaupang.