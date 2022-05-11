Seattle was once a hub for contemporary dance. What happened?

Even as pandemic restrictions ease and theaters and clubs start to re-open, choreographers like Graney, Gosti and many others are struggling to stay in Seattle. Graney charges that nobody at City Hall, or anywhere outside the dance community itself, seems concerned that artists are being priced out of the city. “There’s no one at the helm who has an interest in dance,” Graney maintains. “People don’t care, they just don’t care.”

Beyond affordability, many local dance artists and their audiences believe that the developmental ladder for aspiring choreographers once centered at On the Boards, the acclaimed local contemporary performance presenter, has disappeared.

Over its 42-year history On the Boards offered a number of incubator programs, including Choreography Etcetera and the long-running 12 Minutes Max, which presented short works by selected artists, giving them an opportunity to perform in front of a live audience. Another On the Boards program, Northwest New Works, presented longer, often more polished, work by regional performers. These programs served as steppingstones to On the Boards’ mainstage.

Choreography Etcetera is long gone; On the Boards no longer produces either Northwest New Works or 12 Minutes Max. Seattle-based dance writer Sandra Kurtz acknowledges that On the Boards has evolved over the years, but she believes the developmental programs were one of the organization’s biggest strengths. “There was the intention that they were a nurturing space, as well as bringing in big names,” she says.

On the Boards Artistic Director Rachel Cook says the organization is currently focused on presenting and producing “the best of global contemporary performance” in “the blurry category of theater, dance, performance art, sound and more” — whether the works are created locally or not.

She points to two dance artists with Seattle connections on On the Boards’ schedule next season: Zoe Scofield (a former Seattleite) and her company Zoe/Juniper, and Heather Kravas. Still, many observers I spoke with worry that On the Boards’ suspension of its developmental programs impacts the vitality of Seattle’s contemporary dance scene.

“It used to feel much more like there was an ecosystem of opportunities,” says Dayna Hanson, co-founder of Base, the small presenter that took over production of 12 Minutes Max in 2018. Hanson has been making dance and multimedia art in Seattle since 1987, initially as part of the internationally recognized group 33 Fainting Spells.

In 2016 she and two partners, artists Peggy Piacenza (a former member of Pat Graney’s company) and Dave Proscia, leased a small theater at the artists’ enclave Equinox in Georgetown. In part, they wanted to use Base to make their own work. But from the get-go, Base has offered other contemporary artists money, time and affordable space in which to create — all much harder to come by in 2022 than when the Base co-founders came onto the Seattle scene.

“We wanted a place where you could feel the pressure was lifted,” Hanson says, “letting people have that experience we had, that it’s manageable to be an artist and have a part-time job and not be in constant stress.”