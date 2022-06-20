Afrofuturism reigns at Seattle museums this June

Created by New York-based Afrofuturist artist Mark Wilson Jr., the untitled headdress also includes a camcorder, its lens a watchful third eye looking into the past — and the future. The artwork is one of several blending Afrocentricity, mythology, sci-fi and technology in Hollaback to the Future: Afrofuturist Dimensions (through Aug. 31), an expansive new group exhibit curated by Seattle artist Moses Sun.

The grouping of paintings, collages, installations and digital art by artists from Seattle to Ghana asks: How can we reach across time and space and imagine a new future? What does a pan-African cosmic consciousness look like? Where do technology and liberation intersect?

Or as Sun put it during a recent tour of the show: “What does it mean to be an Afrofuturist?”

Starting the Juneteenth weekend, visitors will find more answers to these questions at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, or MoPOP, where the traveling national exhibit Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design (June 18 to January 2023) is making its first West Coast stop. Showcasing more than 60 costumes by the celebrated designer — who won an Oscar for her Afrofuturistic costumes in the blockbuster Marvel movie Black Panther — the show celebrates Carter’s unique talent for marrying African-inspired designs with technology like 3D printing.

Whether you are a seasoned Afro-space traveler or new to “astro-Blackness,” the artworks exhibited at MoPOP and MoM offer an intriguing and interstellar voyage into Afrofuturism and beyond.