ArtSEA: In Kirkland, a shower of artful raindrops

Dancing toward the summer solstice

Along with wet weather, dancers will descend upon the recently opened Mini Mart City Park in Georgetown this weekend. The reclaimed gas station turned arts space is hosting a collaborative performance called ODE (June 11, 3-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m., come and go as you like between those hours).

Curated by Seattle choreographer Maia Melene Durfee, the “movement installation” features local performers Alia Swersky, Ashley Menestrina, Audrey Rachelle, Cameo Lethem and b-boy and house dancer Orb, all of whom will dance through the building, garden and surrounding spaces in response to themes including connection and dependency “between the self, community and the environment.” (If it keeps raining, the connection to the environment will be especially clear.) Durfee says she created the work to emphasize the importance of arts in environmentalism, and as an antidote to the forced isolation of the pandemic.

Also emerging from pandemic isolation is Seattle’s own Cherdonna — the queen of cringe — whose progenitor, dancer Jody Kuehner, made a relatable film last year about what it’s like to be in lockdown with your own flamboyant alter ego. Now Cherdonna is back with Goodnight Cowboy (at Northwest Film Forum, June 9-12 and 16-19), a live performance and film that lassos stereotypical American masculinity and sends it to bed. As always, expect hilarity, gonzo get-ups and a surprising punch of poignance.

And one more performance experience to put on your calendar: Next weekend On the Boards presents the Fragmented Flow Festival (June 16-26), an exciting slate of experimental works probing the boundaries of identity.

Portland dancer Allie Hankins transcends the border between performer and audience; Vancouver, B.C., artist Vanessa Goodman attempts to physically embody sound; Seattle group Gender Tender explores the effect of “support and sabotage” on queer and transgender bodies; and the longtime local performance art pros of Degenerate Art Ensemble use dance, music and theater to show how folk tales can serve as a pathway to healing childhood trauma. Also on the roster: artist conversations with local poet Shin Yu Pai (Jun. 17), Seattle dancer Dani Tirrell (Jun. 23) and Erin Johnson, of Velocity Dance Center (Jun. 25). All well worth heading out into the big damp.