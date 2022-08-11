ArtSEA: Threads of technology stitch art across Seattle

That’s also the modus operandi of White’s Energizer Bunny, the drum-beating, flip-flopped marketing mascot of those eponymous batteries, depicted at SAM on a painting hung higher than the others, close to the ceiling. Its checkered backdrop seems to fold in on itself and the surface of the painting bears the telltale cracks of a phone screen that has hit the ground one too many times.

White says the bunny functions a bit like a messiah here (his family always hung an image of Jesus up high). But the drum the rabbit beats is not a message of sacrifice but the gospel of capitalism, the perpetual cult of “keep going.” “Unhealthy and damaging at its core — which is what most of my work examines,” White said over email earlier this week.

The cotton candy-pink bunny is not the only icon of capitalism, popular culture and (somewhat bygone) technology making an appearance in the show. Orange-coated Kenny from South Park stares at us from the corner of one painting, rubbing shoulders with Prada and Air Jordan logos, plus shiny CDs and gloved hands shuffling a set of playing cards. (That’s just one painting.) The glowing orb of the Apple Siri icon near the bottom enhances the feeling that we’re looking at a phone screen, a rabbit hole to who knows where.

Like the magic trick of a phone screen, this hyped-up world — a dizzying vortex of memes, images, “content” and purchases at our fingertips — exerts a thrilling pull. Standing in front of the paintings, you may find yourself wanting to decode every element like a digital-era archeologist. That’s part of the point: Much like in Dutch Vanitas paintings (an inspiration for White), each symbol, and the interplay between them, tells a story of “time, place, travel, relationships, experience, status, wealth, society,” White said. And like Vanitas paintings, much of those stories are rooted in extractive capitalism and consumerism.

In one particularly arresting painting, White paints himself in a pose that will be familiar to those who bring their phones to bed: chin sunk into the pillow, phone in hand, face illuminated by the screen, eyes disconcertingly empty, hypnotized. The painting is a close-up, but White seems far away as he keeps scrolling, keeps going, and going, and going — but where?