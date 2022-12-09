ArtSEA: Light shows give Seattle a glow-up this winter

Of course the big booming light show happens at the Space Needle on New Year’s Eve, but there are a few fireworks at ground level in Seattle Center too, such as a new exhibit at the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum. The recently installed Winter Brilliance (through Feb. 28; viewable with museum admission) is a sort of icy diorama, featuring Dale Chihuly’s signature icicle, chandelier and reed forms — some 700 of them — gathered into sharp and luminescent crystals.

Set inside a dramatic black cube with one side open to viewers, the icicles glisten and shimmer as if melting before our eyes. Intricately designed light projections bring color and movement to the clear shafts, causing a chameleonic change from whites to blues to purples. Designed by Northwest producer and musician Terry Morgan (who also created the layered digital effects for the past two New Year’s at the Needle events), the soothing seven-minute audio-visual loop features music by Brian Eno.

And since I mentioned it: Don’t sleep on the Space Needle as a cure for winter doldrums. The observation deck just after sunset might be the best light show in town — with the skyscrapers, ferris wheel, stadiums and ferries all aglow down below. Until this week, I’d never been up to the top at night, and perhaps never at all in winter. But it’s pretty great!

Unlike summer, there are no lines and you won’t be packed into the elevator for that 41-second shot to the top. Out on the deck, I had a whole quarter of the circular platform to myself, with no other people in sight — which was very cool until it started to freak me out.

When I rejoined the other visitors I felt buoyed by the camaraderie of total strangers enjoying the same experience, many of us laughing nervously at our own fear of heights, at the wind blowing our hair into photos. I took snapshots for a couple couples and told folks to be sure to check out the revolving glass floor inside. All around, Seattle sparkled and the Salish Sea shimmered. It felt like a holiday.