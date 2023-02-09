A revived 1964 Broadway play has a message for Seattle liberals

In the early 1960s, those prejudices weren’t all that different or less insidious — and neither were the “polite liberals” Hansberry sketches in the play, suggests Purcell. Hansberry — who was Black — wrote and set The Sign in a tense moment, a historic turning point: while the civil rights movement was in full swing and a feminist movement was nascent, yet the activist, countercultural years of the 1960s hadn’t quite begun.

This production marks Seattle’s first professionally staged production of The Sign. Considered a lesser-known work that has long languished in the shadow of Hansberry’s award-winning debut A Raisin in the Sun (1957), the play has been rarely produced in the U.S. since it premiered on Broadway in 1964.

Back then, the play ran for about 90 days on Broadway, playing its final performance just days before Hansberry passed away at age 34 from cancer.

Sixty years later, Hansberry is having a moment, with three recent biographies and a prominent New York revival of Raisin in the Sun. The Sign is back in the zeitgeist, too. Just as Seattle’s revival premieres this week, a big-ticket version featuring movie and TV stars Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac debuts in New York City at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (through March 24).

So why now? “We’re in a moment where political radicalism seems less out-there than it did even a decade ago,” Purcell says while sitting in the mirrored rehearsal room where he and the team have spent the past few months. “There's a much louder chorus saying ‘Things are not working, we need to consider radical solutions. We need to consider tearing certain things down completely.’ In a moment like that, we look to radical writers.”

Hansberry was a radical author, not just as a playwright but also as a political writer for the left-leaning Pan-Africanist newspaper Freedom . She was staunchly socialist, feminist, anti-capitalist and anti-imperialist. The question of how to be a true revolutionary and whether to give up comfort for the struggle was at the front of her mind around the time she wrote The Sign, particularly as tensions between white liberals and Black activists in the civil rights movement mounted and opinions on civil disobedience diverged.

As Hansberry put it in a 1964 speech at a town-hall forum about tensions between Black and white activists in the civil rights movement: “We have to find some way with these dialogues to show and to encourage the white liberal to stop being a liberal and become an American radical.”