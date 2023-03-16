ArtSEA: Northwest art blooms abstract for the spring equinox

The calendrical waypoint is perfectly timed with several new art shows that hum with electric color. All showcase the work of women painters who’ve been on the planet long enough to understand how placing this hue against that one can cause a visual vibration.

We’ll start with Heavy Light , the new exhibit by longtime Seattle artist Gillian Theobald at Studio e in Georgetown (through April 1). Born in 1944, Theobald has been exhibiting art for some 40 years, working in both abstract expressionism and sculptural collage.

She calls her recent large-scale landscapes “Fictive Spaces” because rather than replicating real places, she’s creating lush imagined worlds. Closely grouped gold, coral and olive flora suggest beaches, forests and brambles but with more gradations of color — as if seen through the eyes of a bird or butterfly.

In addition, look for Theobald’s playful pieces made entirely from castoff everyday materials, often corrugated cardboard and packaging (see below). She shapes these into poetic geometries, then douses them with colors that impart depth and complexity. (Try this at home and you quickly realize how much a keen eye for color matters.)