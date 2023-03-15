Seattle’s Dance Church is taking its movement gospel to the masses

Dancing into the future

As Dance Church expands, the trick will be staying true to the qualities that have helped it build its fervent following — a philosophy that welcomes a diversity of people into a community based on the love of dance. For CEO Siegel, those values, rather than spreadsheets and data sets, have actually been a selling point when she meets with potential investors.

“When you’re on the business side, it does typically help to show how you’re competitive and all that,” Siegel says. “[But] we’re really honest, we’re like ‘This is who we are, you can see it’s meaningful to people.’” And like-minded investors, as well as corporate partners like Nike and Nordstrom, have stepped up.

According to MaC partner Liu, who attends in-person classes when she’s not traveling for work, Dance Church’s value-centric mission is one of the reasons her company invested in the first place. “We’re very excited about the trajectory for Dance Church to expand across the country, and eventually worldwide,” Liu says.

Dance Church’s push to recruit teachers and expand into new communities is still in its early days, but Siegel and the other members of the team are optimistic about continued growth.

The program Wallich created in 2010 has eclipsed her personal direction. During the pandemic, she quietly relocated to Los Angeles, where she still sometimes teaches Dance Church classes. And for the first time in several years she has the time and energy to head back into the studio to work on new choreography.

But Wallich doesn’t really differentiate between her choreographic career and her work with Dance Church. She likens it to an infinity symbol: a never-ending spiral that brings people to her classes, introduces them to dance artists, then sends them back into the world to spread the good word about both Dance Church and contemporary dance.

“I have birthed this thing that others are leading and guiding now,” Wallich reflects. “That is a piece of work in itself. Honestly, it’s kind of like the biggest dance I’ve ever made.”