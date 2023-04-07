ArtSEA: Swimming in salmon odes for National Poetry Month

In a new anthology of collected poems, I Sing the Salmon Home , she celebrates all manner of fishy associations — environmental, culinary and deeply personal. (Book launch April 8, 2 p.m at Seattle Public Library downtown .)

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

Featuring more than 150 poems written by Washington state residents — from first graders to tribal elders to revered poets like Tess Gallagher and Raymond Carver — this charming title from local Empty Bowl Press is a shining school of odes and appreciations.

In “Self-Portrait as Spawner,” Seattle poet Sierra Nelson expresses kinship with an aging fish. “Now I’m a little longer in the cycloid,/my odolith has been around the block,” she writes. In Raymond Carver’s “At Night the Salmon Move,” he imagines salmon leaving the river to head into town: “They avoid places with names like Foster’s Freeze, A & W, Smiley’s,” he notes.

“My mother roasted him over coals on an Oregon beach,” former Washington State Poet Laureate Kathleen Flenniken recalls of a childhood big catch. And in “Salmon,” Gabrielle Bates writes with melancholic intimacy about a father/daughter dinner, beginning, “My father and I sit at a sushi bar in my new city/sampling three different kinds of salmon nigiri.”

There are many salmon haiku, and a few poems shaped like salmon swimming across the pages.



In the preface, Priest says this was a “dream project” she first voiced hopes for in 2018. A member of the Lummi nation — Coast Salish “salmon people” — she notes that in addition to the fish’s sacred status, ecologically, “everything relies on [salmon], and if we want to be okay, the salmon must thrive.”

Will reading 150 salmon poems make you feel stuffed to the gills? Not if you spread out your servings over National Poetry Month (salmon makes excellent leftovers). The overall vibe is a sort of pesca-fest, one that honors the epic journey and impact of a fish that swims through ancient times and recent memories.