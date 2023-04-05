Seattle’s Black dance history gets the spotlight in a new show

But what about Raven Wilkinson? She was Copeland’s mentor and the first African American woman to dance with a major classical ballet company. Or, in Seattle, consider dancers like Syvilla Fort, who in the mid-20th century taught movie stars how to dance, and Edna Daigre , a teacher who trained several generations of professional dancers here.

If you’re not a dance historian or major dance geek, those names are probably unfamiliar. Dance history isn’t generally well-known, and when you’re talking about dancers of color, those histories often have been excluded from the mainstream record altogether.

That’s an omission a group of Seattle artists wants to help rectify. And they’ll do that, in part, by making dances themselves.

The group, Black Collectivity, has spent more than 18 months researching the legacy of Black dancers in Seattle and beyond. That study is culminating in an ambitious project called A Practice of Return .



Black Collectivity presented research findings and screenings of short dance films, as well as a rarely seen 1979 documentary about Fort, in late March at Northwest Film Forum. And this weekend (April 6 - 8 at 12th Avenue Arts), they’ll premiere a new dance performance inspired by the research. All this work has been co-produced with Velocity Dance Center.



“In 2021 Velocity invited me to be part of its Made in Seattle cohort,” says local dancer and choreographer Nia-Amina Minor. “They told me, ‘You have the space to do whatever you want.’ That was coming out of quarantine time, and I was like ‘Whatever I do, I don’t want it to be alone.’”

Minor, who performed with Donald Byrd’s Spectrum Dance Theatre from 2014 to 2017, invited fellow dancers marco farroni leonardo and David Rue to join her. Rue, a dancer and arts administrator who relocated to Los Angeles last fall, has worked with a number of local choreographers, including Dani Tirrell and Zoe Scofield; farroni, another former Spectrum company member, is now creating his own choreography.

“Nia had this brilliant idea of finding ways to document the stories of Black dancers living and working in Seattle who have, perhaps, paved the way for what we do,” says Rue.