ArtSEA: Seattle artists are sending textile messages

As McClusky noted during the preview, the prevalence of fast fashion and other factory-made fabrics means we rarely give cloth-making much consideration at all.

That’s not the case at Ikat (through May 29), where textile arts from nine different parts of the world — and across several centuries — celebrate a kind of “slow fashion,” with careful thought woven into each design element.

I never really understood how ikat patterns were made, especially as distinct from popular faux ikat fabrics, in which repeated blurry shapes are printed on a background to create a pattern. But real ikat is a painstaking process of selecting specific threads and tying them off, so they “resist” the dye applied overall.

The process clicked for me in the incredibly colorful exhibit’s ocean-blue gallery, dedicated to Indonesian ikat, where samples of the cloth-binding process offer a revealing look behind the scenes of creation.

There are so many gorgeous garments and wall hangings here: indigo kimonos from Japan and multipatterned robes from Nigeria; astonishing cloth artworks from India, Uzbekistan and the Americas.

The textiles seem to call out for tactile engagement, but steer clear. SAM has designed a clever way to protect the fabrics from unwanted handling — a wooden floor fence resembling a xylophone — which I saw several people at the press preview stumble into in their desire to get close.