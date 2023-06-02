ArtSEA: AI experiments and ceramic sailors spell Seattle summer

Much closer — no binocs necessary — are a few far-out shows kicking off summer.

Consider the Sea of Vapors (Museum of Museums, June 2 - Dec. 31), an installation by local ceramicist Emily Counts. In the museum’s upstairs gallery, space-blanket silver curtains surround a collection of large-scale ceramic female figures aboard a blush-toned boat littered with flowers, swords and fruits.

The crew members — whose facial features aren’t where you might expect — take powerful stances, from sturdy-legged to clamping an analog phone between shoulder and ear.

“The figures are vapors — a little like ghosts,” Counts told me when I talked with her in the gallery. “They are not on this plane of existence.”

That much is clear, evidenced by sometimes multiple mouths in place of eyes, mysterious triangle and teardrop symbology, and the blue, orange and yellow glows their bodies emit from various carved-open cavities. Some of the women wear robes fit for alien royalty, but others sport sensible turtlenecks and slacks.

Counts says the figures are amalgams of the women who have supported her artistic process and given her “genetic gifts” of creativity. They contain elements of her great-grandmother, grandmother, mother and best friend. (Of that group, only her mother is still living.)

Look for giant lipsticks standing sentry, several busy spiders and many graceful hands — Counts is excellent at ceramic hands — which hold, guide, signify and shoot flames.