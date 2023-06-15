ArtSEA: For Northwest art, more is merrier at local group shows

Northwest artists are the focus of several strong group shows on view right now, including the Museum of Flight’s Art + Flight, which I wrote about last week . Locals can take pride (and shelter) in any of these shows when the June-uary weekend weather arrives.

The Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) is highlighting the history and industry of art with the new show Celebrating Pacific Northwest Artists: 25 Years of the Neddy Awards (through Sept. 5). Created in honor of Seattle teacher and artist Ned Behnke (1948-1989), the awards commend innovation in visual arts.

Curator Negarra A. Kudumu has selected an electric mix of 46 past Neddy winners, including Juan Alonso-Rodriguez (blue shapes that glow from within), Barbara Robertson (cleverly architectural video projections) and Aramis O. Hamer (a fiery sci-fi landscape with sheep).

Yesterday, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced that after an expansive national search, the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture has a new director: Gülgün Kayim. Formerly an arts administrator and performing arts organization director in Minneapolis, Kayim won’t officially start until July 17. But while she’s setting up her new office she can glimpse the Northwest visual arts scene with The First 50 Years: Highlights from the Civic Collection,1973-2023 , on view at the King Street Station gallery (through Sept. 7).

Hung salon-style, these varied pieces hail from the city’s collection — all acquired via the 1% for art program. The full collection contains more than 4,000 works, which rotate through public buildings and parks. The show limits itself to a mere 150, including art by Jacob Lawrence, Akio Takamori, Marita Dingus, Jeffry Mitchell, Humaira Abid and Robert "Running Fisher" Upham.

At Stonington Gallery in nearby Pioneer Square, The Power of Water (through July 29) honors the Coast Salish tradition of the Canoe Journey, when Indigenous tribes paddle to a central meeting place of celebration (this year hosted by the Muckleshoot Tribe and landing at Alki Point on July 30 ). There are many beautifully carved paddles to see in this show, as well as painted drums, glass sculptures, watercolors and jewelry, all by Northwest Native artists.