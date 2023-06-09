ArtSEA: First visual arts show lifts off at Museum of Flight

While you’re looking skyward … There's exciting art news from out at the airport. Already recognized as one of the country’s most art-full airports — with some 30 visual artists currently contracted for new projects — Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has just announced several of the newest creative contributors.

The roster includes Juneau-based Crystal Worl, who is designing a new mural for the C Concourse expansion. Describing herself as a Tlingit Athabascan Yupik Filipino artist, she is building a bit of an air-travel theme with her public works — having recently had the thrill of seeing her artwork on the exterior of an Alaska Airlines 737.

Called Xáat Kwáani ( Salmon People ) , it’s the first aircraft in the history of domestic airlines to depict Northwest Indigenous formline art. Look for it on the tarmac during your summer travels.

Also on Sea-Tac’s artist itinerary is Seattle-based artist Fumi Amano, who’ll create a new sculpture for the “lookout deck” on the C Concourse. (Personally I’m hoping it’s another giant red rope uterus, like the interactive one Amano debuted — to delighted viewers — at Method Gallery in 2021. But I won’t hold my breath.)

On the forthcoming amphitheater-style Grand Stairs, you’ll find works by Jaq Chartier, Beccy Feather and June Sekiguchi. On the same concourse, Rebecca Bird, Marco Brambilla, Dan Mirer, Anna Mlasowsky and Hussain Almossowi will create video art for a new video installation.

It’s all part of the grand 2019 plan to expand the Port of Seattle’s Public Art Program under the guidance of curator Tommy Gregory. To achieve it, the Port is dedicating $20 million to artists in the next five years.