ArtSEA: Previewing the Seattle Art Fair and its indie alternatives

This year marks the seventh edition of the fair — originally founded by Paul Allen and now produced by Art Market Productions — and as usual it has spawned several satellite exhibits. The aims of these co-incidental shows: capitalize on main-event hubbub, highlight the abundance of artists in the Pacific Northwest and generally amp up the arty vibe across the city.

My favorite satellite shows are those that pop up in vacant city spaces. Like curatorial raccoons, these organizers find homes in our ever-expanding urban environment. New to the parade of pop-ups this year is The Exploded View (July 27 - 30; free), featuring 17 local artists known primarily for printmaking who are bursting from 2D into large-scale 3D pieces.

Exploded View has commandeered the raw ground floor of a forthcoming office building jauntily called The Jack . When I stopped by earlier this week, the tall-windowed Pioneer Square space was hemmed in on both Jackson Street and Alaskan Way by giant orange construction lifts emblazoned with the words ULTRA BOOM. “They’ll be done in time for the opening,” noted co-curator Jane Richlovsky. “I hope.”

Eventually this high-ceilinged space will house retail, but this weekend the offerings include Eva Isaksen’s giant tapestry of collaged prints, Seneca artist Linley B. Logan’s linocut bird boxes, Esther Ervin’s big handmade book that opens into a pinned map of Underground Railroad sites and Fulgencio Lazo’s abstract wood-carved sculptures.

Amid the beeping of backing-up construction trucks, Richlovsky showed me more: a jewelry box “from the perspective of a cat” by Mary Anne Carter; “Never Better,” a gathering of Victorian women made of multilayered paper (a comment on the Roe reversal) by co-curator Dawn Endean; and Richlovsky’s own sheer-fabric sculpture peppered with colorful CMYK dots, which she described as a “deconstructed Jell-O salad.” Ultra boom, indeed.