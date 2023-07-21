Seattle poet Troy Osaki writes for a Filipino homecoming

Crosscut: Looking back at your childhood, can you point to moments that sparked your interest in poetry?

Osaki: It must have been fourth or fifth grade. I really wanted to be a rock star, and I listened to a lot of Blink-182, and then later on, Taking Back Sunday. I was writing what I wanted to be songs and lyrics, and I would just keep them all in this little folder that had [Blink-182] stickers on it.

Why did you decide to make your Japanese and Filipino heritage a central theme in your work?

I was first politicized when I was pretty young, through hearing the stories of my different families.

On my Japanese side, both my grandparents were teachers in Oregon. During my grandpa’s first interview to become a teacher, he was told, “The school board chairman doesn’t like Japs,” and rather than be intimidated he replied, “Is that right, you say? He doesn’t like Japs? Well then — I’ll take the job.”

[On my Filipino side], my grandfather left the Philippines in 1945 when he was 18. He became a crew member of an American cargo ship and sailed for New Guinea to load barrels of petroleum for the invasion of Japan. While [he was] at sea, the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. The invasion was canceled and his ship eventually sailed for America. It arrived in San Francisco in 1945.

After several years working as a teletype operator at Merrill Lynch, [my Filipino grandfather] aimed for a higher position in the company. In response, a branch manager offered him a job washing the windows of his house for $2 an hour. My grandpa eventually brought a case to federal court and won.

Learning about those stories made me feel like I wanted to make some kind of change in the world. My goal is to move people beyond the page — to create, hopefully, what’s lovely poetry, but then to have it arouse them to get involved.

What are you advocating for in the Philippines?

The Philippines is still semi-colonial, semi-feudal — meaning it’s not truly independent. The U.S. [is influencing] it culturally, politically, militarily. My family left the Philippines because they were forced out, similar to a lot of other Filipinos.

So when I write, that has all come out of the last few years of organizing and trying to put down on paper these experiences. Hopefully [the poems] translate into moments for people to see what’s going on and want to do something about it. I hope for a free Philippines someday, and I would love to contribute to making that happen.

That ties into your workshop “A Country to Come Home To.” Where did the idea originate?

Last year, I attended an organizing conference, and part of it was about how Filipinos in the Philippines lack economic opportunity, so many of them look for work outside of the Philippines. It’s to the point where there’s a specific term: OFW, or Overseas Filipino Worker.

That’s why we see Filipinos across the world, which is really beautiful, but also really sad — the reason they’re there is because they’re looking for work they can’t find at home.

One person at the conference said something that really stuck with me: “Every Filipino belongs to the Philippine nation.” People who are overseas are still part of the Philippines, because oftentimes, they didn’t have a choice to leave. Every Filipino has the opportunity to participate in this struggle to create a country to come home to where all Filipinos can someday come back and have opportunity.

What made you want to work with youth on this project?

I came up in youth organizing. In high school I was a teaching assistant for another poet who was [working at] a transitional housing center for youth — so every month I would do writing workshops with young people who were picked up for running away or were being exploited on the streets.

A little later I did an internship during law school for Creative Justice, which provides arts programming for young people who are in the justice system. In law school, I also worked with King County Juvenile Detention Center, so I was representing young people in juvie.

Growing up in youth programming really helped form who I am, and my hope has always been to provide guidance to other young folks — and also to learn from them. With this project, it just made sense. Youth have always been at the front of revolutionary movements — they tend to be quite a force to be reckoned with.

What has the response to the series been like?

Some people have said they never thought they could write, but after doing the writing exercise, they have a poem.

There are always a few folks who share that the writing exercise was actually difficult for them because they don’t know much about their migration history. To me, that says a lot of young people aren’t learning about or aren’t being taught their history.

Do you find that you write to perform, or write for the page?

It’s a little of both. I grew up in spoken word, that’s how I came into poetry. It wasn’t until 2016-ish that I started reading more poems and wanting to understand what it means to have a poem on the page.

You can have a line break in a written poem that you might not be able to see if you were saying it. If you line-break a word in half, it might make two different images in the lines or one whole completed image with the two lines, which I really love. So I keep an eye out for things like that, things that can really only happen when written.

In addition to your heritage, you also write about Seattle.

I love Seattle. I know it has a lot of problems and it’s always changing, but my hope is to stick around. My family has been here for a few generations, and I feel very fortunate to have roots in that way.

I grew up in Montlake near the Montlake cut. Every September I’d go to St. Demetrios’ Greek Festival and eat a gyro. My school bus would drive through every curve in the Arboretum. I also spent quite a bit of time in the Central District at Washington Middle School and Garfield High School. If I wasn’t there, then I was in Mt. Baker or Seward Park with friends or on the Ave at Cafe Allegro’s open mic.

Living in Seattle, growing up in Seattle, has really shaped how I see the world. My favorite road is Lake Washington Boulevard — when I think about growing up, I think about just going through that very tree-hugged road right by the water.

My hope is that it leaks into the poetry, intentionally or not. Even when thinking about home, it is the Philippines, it is where my family’s from and it’s also here. Seattle’s really special.

Seattle can be a tough place to be an artist these days. What makes you stay?

I feel fortunate that I’ve been able to find my people. That’s come through being here for a while and getting to develop relationships early on — but I think in general, people want to see each other succeed.

I want to put Seattle on the map. I want to go hard for Seattle. I think there’s something really, really beautiful and really powerful here.