ArtSEA: Dancing in Seattle parks and poetry on public buses

Seattle dance company Whim W’Him began staging performances in the parks during the pandemic. Now these pop-up outdoor events are a regular and anticipated summer event. Even when you know it’s coming, the juxtaposition of contemporary dance in nature feels wonderfully surprising, as if the trees have uprooted themselves and gained graceful mobility.

This year’s slate of site-specific performances continues tonight at Martha Washington Park (7:30 p.m.), where the temp should be slightly more bearable with an assist from Lake Washington breezes. You can catch more free shows at Pratt Park (Aug. 19, 4 p.m.), Jefferson Park (Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.) and Myrtle Reservoir Park (Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m.). Or see Whim W’Him as part of the SAM Remix festivities coming to Olympic Sculpture Park (Aug. 25; $50).