ArtSEA: In Seattle, turning to art in a world on fire

The show, The World Upside Down (at Traver Gallery through Sept. 2), came to mind when I started seeing the devastating images from the Maui wildfires this week.

With our now-customary “smoke season” in the Pacific Northwest, we have plenty of tangible evidence that climate change is upon us . Yet with all this terrible substantiation, it can still seem as if we’re watching our planet at a remove.

Is it a coping mechanism, denial or acquiescence?

Warashina, born in Spokane and always expanding her 60-year art career, frequently uses her work to explore the curiosities of the human psyche. “These figures have become the actors in my introspective narratives,” she says in her artist statement, “... a way of escaping the doubts and disharmony of human nature … by role-playing scenarios to my liking, much like a child playing with dolls.”