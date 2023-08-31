Bumbershoot is back — and returning to its weird roots

After appearing to be dead for the past three years, Seattle’s biggest arts and music festival has sprung back to life with new presenters, new energy, more affordable ticket prices and a civic hope that this isn’t just a brief resurrection, but the start of renewed life with many years ahead.

Here’s the shorthand: This year, Bumbershoot runs just two days (Sept. 2-3); it’s cheaper than in recent years at $75 for a single day, $130 for a two-day pass (early bird tickets sold out fast at $50 for one day and $85 for two); there’s a ton more visual and performance art than seen in the past decade; and the music lineup includes Fatboy Slim, Brittany Howard (of Alabama Shakes), Sleater-Kinney, Band of Horses, AFI, the Descendants, Valerie June and some 60 other notable bands.

Billed as the 50th anniversary, Bumbershoot is being staged by newly created non-profit Third Stone along with producer team New Rising Sun. (Both organizations are named after Jimi Hendrix songs, which in Seattle is a good omen.)

New Rising Sun is a trio of seasoned Seattle event pros, including Joe Paganelli, general manager of McCaw Hall. Steven Severin, a concert booking vet who has run Neumos for the past 20 years, is overseeing the fiercely debated Bumbershoot music lineup.

Greg Lundgren, known for curating “Out of Sight” exhibits during Seattle Art Fair and founding the Museum of Museums, is helming the extensive visual arts effort with a team of co-curators who have programmed films, installations and happenings.

There will be working artists scattered all over the grounds, and the sketches I’ve seen make the setting look a bit like “Pee Wee’s Playhouse” in real life. Kids under 10 get in free, with the intent of making it a family-friendly festival again, not just catered toward the teenagers that have dominated the last few fests.

The organizers also have a whole bunch of oddities planned that you would never find at a standard music festival, which might be the most interesting aspect of Bumbershoot this year. A brief selection from the website lists witches, wrestling, nail art, sign spinners, robots, a tattoo runway, extreme pogo sticking and more.

There’s also a “cat circus,” whatever that is. (Of any single element, this seems to be what many of my friends are most excited about.)