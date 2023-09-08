ArtSEA: Back to school with new Seattle art shows and nature books

Even if you graduated long ago, you can always go back to school with the arts. Brain scientists say new arts experiences create new neural pathways, so consider your artful wanderings a productive education. You can start with a couple shows landing this month (both opening for First Thursday in Pioneer Square tonight).

Greg Kucera Gallery has a new exhibit of Prints and Works on Paper (Sept. 7 - 30) by American painting legend (and revered University of Washington art professor) Jacob Lawrence. The show serves as an education in his powerful use of color blocking and simple lines, not to mention the African American history he embeds in his work.

Look at his 1977 lithograph “Carpenters,” for example. See the massive arms on the closest figure? But wait, Lawrence hasn’t fully outlined the arms at all — he’s implied them with his visual powers of suggestion. And those wrists! A few tiny lines speak a whole anatomy, and an expression of deep thought, as seen on the man’s face.

Next door, at Foster/White Gallery, another renowned Northwest artist offers lessons in wildlife. Tony Angell, known for his exquisite sculptures and drawings of birds, is showing the images he contributed to the forthcoming book Bird Day: A Story of 24 Hours and 24 Avian Lives (Sept. 7 - 23; book signing with Angell on Sept. 16).