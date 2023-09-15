ArtSEA: A playful barrage of collage at Seattle arts spaces

In the arts, collage works the same way. An artist brings together a variety of sometimes disparate elements to spark memories, associations and surprising connections for the viewer. And you guessed it: There’s a whole lot of collaged art on view right now, revealing how the technique can manifest across different mediums.

We’ll start with bots and mutants. That’s what Seattle artist Cathy McClure calls her latest collection, Unearth (at Traver Gallery through Sept. 30; artist talk Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.).

With a background in metal design, McClure sources battery-operated stuffed toys from thrift stores, strips off the plush parts and re-casts various components (limbs, armatures) in gleaming bronze and sterling silver. She then puts them back together a la Dr. Frankenstein, reconfiguring the bodies, sometimes with parts from another toy entirely.

This menagerie of misfit toys inspires childhood nostalgia, the inherent wonder of smooth, shiny objects and a sense of something darkly animate lurking underneath — just waiting to be “unearthed.”