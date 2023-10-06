ArtSEA: Arctic art for Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Seattle

Last week I had one of my favorite kinds of arts experiences: an unexpected encounter that surprised me and made me laugh. It happened at the new location of the University of Washington’s Jacob Lawrence Gallery, just off the Art Building courtyard.

I had gone there to see Barbara Earl Thomas’ newly installed paper-cut portrait of Lawrence — the legendary painter was her former UW art teacher. It’s a beautiful homage, especially in its now-permanent location: a glass case that also contains a photo of Lawrence and one of his vibrant works, which interplay perfectly with Thomas’ evocative piece .

As I entered the first of the gallery’s three rooms, admiring the exhibit of large, colorful abstract pieces by current UW painting teacher Sangram Majumdar, I was drawn further inside by distinct crashing sounds.

These turned out to be coming from a full-room installation by fellow UW art teacher Whitney Lynn, whose Inertia Studies consists of eight screens showing video loops of what look like different still-life studies — tables set with bouquets of flowers, an open bottle of wine, various fruits, a lit candle.

Nothing moves, except every once in a while, when a tablecloth is whisked out from under one of the settings. Whomp! The fruit goes rolling and other items spill to the ground or, impressively, stay upright.

Standing in the small room and trying to guess which table setting will be toppled next is part of the fun (a ticking metronome amps up the tension). This literal disruption of fine-art tropes is part physics experiment and part magic trick. You can catch it — and maybe a few startled laughs — in the Promotion and Tenure Exhibition, through Oct. 7.