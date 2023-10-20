ArtSEA: A flock of bird art migrates to Northwest galleries

The birds hang around doing a lot of impressive flocking and noisy honking until spring. While a nearby gas station attendant seemed very much over the snow geese (and the birders they draw), I couldn’t help but be amazed by the waves of sound and wings moving across the green landscape.

At that point I already had birds on the brain, having stopped by the new show at the Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner, Surge: Mapping Transition, Displacement, and Agency in Times of Climate Change (through January 21, 2024).

If the subtitle sounds a bit academic, there’s a reason for it — this recurring collaboration with the Skagit Climate Science Consortium pairs regional artists with environmental scientists to create work that illustrates urgent climate issues.

The show contains many powerful pieces, which I’ll come back to in a future newsletter, but in this issue I’m focused on a particular room devoted to a chirping collection of birds.

Called 66 Birds / 3 Degrees , the piece by Natalie Niblack showcases her naturalistic oil paintings of Western Washington birds that scientists consider “at risk” due to temperature warming and/or increased forest fires.

Accompanying every painting is a motion-activated sensor that plays the bird’s unique call, creating an avian cacophony when multiple people are in the room. It sounds like an aviary — with an undertone of warning.

“This project is designed so that the viewer is confronted by the direct gaze of each bird while listening to their songs,” Niblack writes in her artist statement. She hopes the “morning chorus” of bird recordings are a reminder of what we stand to lose with the extinction of species, and the silence that could surround us.