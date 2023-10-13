ArtSEA: Seattle art spaces for solace and contemplation

We’ll start with a light-filled new show at the Henry Art Gallery. Created by Mexico-born, Brooklyn-based artist Raúl de Nieves, A window to the see, A spirit star chiming in the wind of wonder (through Aug. 25, 2024) has a cosmic title that’s also a pretty accurate description of the installation.

Drenching the lower-level galleries in warm yellow light, the piece welcomes visitors to sit and stay a while. Lie back on one of several angled benches — covered in some 3,000 pounds of carpeting to soften your landing — and take in the kaleidoscopic vision above: 21 large window panels brought to life with geometric patterns, wild faces and vivid hues.

Created with simple acetate and tape, the panels have a convincing “stained glass” effect, especially as positioned: like giant retractable glass garage doors over the Henry’s huge skylights. The many colors catch the light and shine it downward, adding to the sense of sanctuary.

You’ll note echoes of Tarot cards, Catholicism, mythology, drag performance and Mexican craft traditions — all working together to bring earthlings closer to the metaphysical realm. Your guides are mysterious stationary figures, made from found materials and cast-offs from de Nieves’ previous works. One is draped in layers of elaborate fabrics; another melts into a bed laden with countless tiny baubles.