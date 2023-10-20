The lore behind Washington’s spookiest historic haunts

Downstairs at the Lodge, Kathy Simonson was mixing cocktails at the Tonsorium Bar, once a barbershop for the young Saint Edward seminarians.

Under the watchful eye of a plaster-cast unicorn head hanging over the bar, she regaled me with tales of reported apparitions and supernatural happenings corroborated by five or six of her fellow staffers – unexplained footsteps, doors opening and closing, wine glasses flying off shelves, voices calling their names, orbs floating around a statue at the end of a hallway.

Simonson held me spellbound as she described her first-ever experience seeing ghosts. One night around 1:30 a.m. while closing the bar, she saw three solid figures moving along the edge of the valet pavilion. Behind them lay acres of grassy fields, inky black. But something was amiss.

“I saw three bodies, but only their upper halves. When I slowed down, they slowed down. And then they folded into one – and faded away.”

Months later, Simonson and a co-worker were preparing to leave when a wine goblet jumped off the shelf, hitting her in the calf. Astonished, she and the co-worker bolted for the door. “We’d been talking smack,” she said with a laugh. Maybe the ghosts of the young priests-in-training, turned pranksters, were scolding them for gossiping, she reasoned.

Then there was the forks Incident: A basket of forks had been left overnight in a banquet room once used as the seminary’s study hall. The next morning, when hotel sales staffers opened the room to show it to a prospective client, they found a dozen forks suspended, ominously stabbing the foam ceiling tiles.

“Those doors are always locked at night,” Simonson said. “So how did those forks end up there?”