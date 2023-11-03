ArtSEA: Seattle’s Cinerama gets a new name and opening date

SIFF promised the return of the beloved concession snack, but was unable to keep the name Cinerama due to licensing requirements. (Rights to the trademarked name did not transfer with the sale; Vulcan currently has possession of the old signage.)

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

While less fun to say than Cinerama, the new name — SIFF Cinema Downtown — echoes SIFF’s other historic movie venues (SIFF Cinema Uptown and SIFF Cinema Egyptian). New signage went up last month, and yesterday SIFF announced the long-awaited opening date: Dec. 14. Sixty years after its first screening, the theater will reopen with the chocolate-forward film Wonka.

It’s one of several new arts spaces opening this season as the city continues its groggy reawakening from pandemic closures.

Crosscut Emerging Journalist Nimra Ahmad recently reported on The Roadhouse , a new all-ages performance venue at the Angle Lake light-rail station. And the good news for youth continues this month with the grand opening of a new hive of creative spaces for young artists.

Spilling across the second floor of King Street Station, the new Station Space will house local youth-focused arts organizations Totem Star, Red Eagle Soaring, The Rhapsody Project, Jackson Street Music Program and Wh!psmart.

The facilities — more than 11,000 square feet — will include a black-box theater, a music recording studio, a luthier shop and space for various performances, jams, workshops and classes.

It’s exciting to think about what might come from the co-location of these organizations, whether intentional collabs or accidental hallway meet-ups between young artists. Grand opening festivities (Nov. 11, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.) are open to the public and feature keynote Sir Mix-A-Lot — himself an enduring local source of inspiration for creative youth.