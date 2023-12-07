ArtSEA: 10 photo shows that bring light to Seattle’s dark days

Though planned many months ago, Preston Wadley’s new show feels particularly timely. The Dark Season , on view through Jan. 12 at Cornish College’s many-windowed Behnke Family Gallery, showcases the longtime local art professor’s moody black-and-white landscapes and city scenes.

Wadley — whose excellent photo/sculpture show Abstract Truth remains up at Bellevue Arts Museum through the end of the year — presents some familiar places: the arched steel underpinnings of the Aurora Bridge, pilings doubled in the reflection of a lake, foggy treescapes.

It feels like a mirror of our current damp-o-sphere, but many of the shots were taken during the height of COVID-19. “This collection of photographs is not so much a ‘body of work’ as it is ‘the work’ of my body moving through the ether of the pandemic during lockdown,” Wadley notes in his artist statement. We feel their immediacy too, as we move our own bodies through wet Northwest winter.

You’ll find darkness of a different sort in Vantage Points , an exhibit of shadowy photographs by Tim Roda (at Greg Kucera Gallery through Dec. 23). Shot in black and white and often featuring the artist and his son, these staged family scenes straddle the line between unsettling and amusing — kinda like those vintage photos of terrifying Easter Bunnies .