ArtSEA: Art, film and food to honor Native American Heritage month

The Pacific Northwest is rich in Indigenous visual arts, including those displayed year-round by two long-standing galleries devoted to contemporary Native art.

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

Stonington Gallery, in Pioneer Square, is currently featuring its annual Luminosity group show (through Dec. 3) highlighting Northwest Native glass art and including works by local art stars Preston Singletary, Dan Friday and Raven Skyriver.

I also highly recommend browsing the gallery’s prints, paintings, jewelry and carvings, from Allie High’s incredibly cute “ Slipstream ” otter serigraph to Heather Johnston’s colored pencil drawings on antique Alaskan maps .

Near the Pike Place Market, Steinbrueck Native Gallery is currently showcasing the electric work of Steve Smith (Kwakwaka'wakw and Wuikinuxv). In the show Sea to Sky , the Vancouver, B.C., artist blends neon color with the formline design traditions of Northwest Coast art on paddles, drums, paintings and sculpture.

Also on view at Steinbrueck is the gallery’s expansive collection of works by contemporary artists with Indigenous Northwest Coast and Arctic heritage, from Susan Light’s brightly abstract serigraph “ New Horizons (First Light) ” to Alison Bremner’s funny screenprint “ Pete Carroll Trying to Wear a Mask .” (Remember how terrible the coach was at keeping one over his mouth during pandemic Seahawks games?)