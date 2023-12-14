ArtSEA: Remembering Town Hall Seattle director Wier Harman

After working many years in the theater world, Wier took the reins at Town Hall in 2005 (succeeding founder David Brewster, who also founded Crosscut). He spent the next 17 years expanding the venue’s arts and culture programming, working to draw younger audiences and recently leading a $35 million renovation of the Neoclassical church-turned-cultural hub.

I attended a hardhat tour with Wier during that renovation, and remember him stepping nimbly through the forest of scaffolding that had sprouted up in the domed great hall.

The revamp was running late due to several surprises unearthed in the 100-year-old-building, but he was enthusiastic about better acoustics for concerts, new artworks that would grace the walls, a clubby new downstairs venue — things that would foster and amplify lively gatherings.

Wier was always generous in inviting me to participate in Town Hall events, and I did so as a moderator, interviewer and reader over the years. This week I recalled a coffee meeting with him at some point just before his 2017 diagnosis.

That day he was as smart and funny as ever, but was struggling with terrible back pain and considering all sorts of treatments. We talked about acupuncture and Rolfing and other options, but it turned out to be something much harder to cure.

He kept going, determined to bring people together in the name of music and storytelling and civic discussion. Then in June, 2022, Wier announced he’d be stepping down from Town Hall at the end of that year. (In the months between, he couldn’t help but launch a literary festival .)