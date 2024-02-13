13 ways to observe Black History Month with art — and hockey

PAINTING, DRAWING AND COLLAGE

Black artists also abound in visual art shows this month. Here are several of the many vibrant options.

Raised in the Virgin Islands, multimedia artist La Vaughn Belle is inspired by the shards of blue-and-white ceramics — called “Chaney,” a portmanteau of China and money — that regularly washed up on the beaches of her childhood. For Belle, this detritus from the centuries-old transatlantic industry between Denmark and what was formerly known as the Dutch West Indies also symbolizes the slave trade that took place on the same shipping routes. Her collaged paintings in La Vaughn Belle: A History of Unruly Returns (National Nordic Museum through April 7) simultaneously capture and scatter the familiar plate patterns. One piece ridicules colonial consumption with an idyllic island scene painted on a “setting” of paper plates.



There are more artful shards to be found in Positive Fragmentation , which continues its run at Bellevue Arts Museum (through March 10). Among the many striking pieces in this group show of prints by contemporary women are multiple works by prominent Black artists who create with collage both literal and figurative. Look for vibrant mixed-media works by Mickalene Thomas, a stunning wall of reimagined retro advertising by Ellen Gallagher, Wangechi Mutu’s compellingly dissociated faces and Lorna Simpson’s found-and-altered photographs. Not to mention works by Betye Saar and Kara Walker — both of whom root their art in the dark truths of Black American history.

The Central District’s Wa Na Wari is a steady source of art that views Black history through a contemporary lens. The next group show (Feb. 3 - April 20; opening event Feb. 3, 6-8 p.m.) features work by several artists working across the globe. Included is self-taught Renton-based artist Marin Burnett, whose paintings have gained acclaim for their tenderness and glow. For this show she presents She’s Me, portraits of children intended to “remind onlookers that our timeline started well before we passed through your field of vision.” See also the work of Seattle artist DK (Dave Kennedy), whose series This Isn’t Getting Laid offers multiple takes on the meaning of a brick.

‘Seeking’ by Filmon Adelehey in the new show ‘Black.’ (Frederick Holmes & Co.)

Frederick Holmes and Company in Pioneer Square is celebrating Black History Month with five artists in a show simply called Black (Feb. 1 - March 3). The group exhibits a wide range of styles, including Seattle artist Vincent Keele’s Black history-inspired figurative paintings; Eritrea-born and Seattle-based Filmon Adelehey’s thickly brushstroked portraits of people who appear underwater; and Gary Logan, who combines his Afro-Caribbean descent, gay identity and fondness for scrolls from Asian traditions into textured, abstract paper-pulp works that appear carved from the earth itself.