ArtSEA: The forgotten history of Northwest women painters

The show, A Legacy Rediscovered: Northwest Women Artists 1920 - 1970 (through Jan. 5, 2025), features paintings by a remarkable group of artists whom most of us have never heard of, but who were big deals back in their day.

Here was Zama Vanessa Helder (1904 - 1968), who grew up around Seattle and Spokane and was acclaimed for her “Precisionist” watercolor scenes of Eastern Washington. (She was also known, I learned afterward, for strolling downtown Seattle with her pet skunk.) One of her works was included in a 1943 show of renowned artists at the Museum of Modern Art.

And here was Margaret Tomkins (1916 - 2002), a prominent Northwest surrealist painter, whose work earned her a solo show at Seattle Art Museum in 1941, and who was also exhibited in many national shows. Blanche Morgan Losey (1912 - 1981) painted in styles from realist to surreal, and also created sets for the local Negro Repertory Theater Company and Seattle Opera.

Dorothy Dolph Jensen (1895 - 1977), who cofounded Women Painters of Washington in 1930, became an expert in intaglio and printmaking, the latter of which she taught to Northwest artists James Washington, Jr. and Julius Twohy. And there are so many others! Influential painters who were also teachers, Boeing illustrators, pioneers in computer art-making, skunk owners — their whole lives encapsulated on wall plaques that made me hungry to read more.

March is Women’s History Month. And while designating one month for any demographic can feel performative, when it functions as a prompt to bring important figures like these from the hazy past into the vivid present, I’m all for it.