ArtSEA: Getting down to earth at art galleries around Seattle

At Foster/White Gallery, Seattle photographer Cody Cobb tours us through otherworldly terrain in Spectral (through Feb. 24). With his lens focused on the American West, Cobb is recognized for stunning landscape photography that captures the majesty of untouched geologic formations.

In this series, he uses long exposure times and ultraviolet light to reveal a secret fluorescent world beneath our feet. Suddenly lit up in crevasse-blue and neon-orange are trails and traces of minerals and organic substances that normally go unseen by the human eye. The result: images that seem faked or filtered, but are just a look at Earth via differently enabled eyes.

It’s a perfect pairing with another Pioneer Square show, Pentimenti at J. Rinehart Gallery (through Feb. 24; artist talk Feb. 17, 2-4 p.m.). Here, Everett-based painter Melana Bontrager presents another altered view of Earth, one with abstract rocky formations and stone arches set amid candy-colored mesas and rivers.

“I have always been drawn to layers in soil, patterns in rock, the visual interaction between natural objects,” Bontrager says on her website. Using graphite and acrylic on wood panels, she makes that relationship clear with playful imagery that is both entirely familiar and foreign.