ArtSEA: ‘Malcolm X’ lands at Seattle Opera via spacecraft

To this arts writer, the sculpture’s arrival seems perfectly timed with the landing of X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X at Seattle Opera (Feb. 24 - March 9). This too marks a notable artistic milestone. It’s the first time Seattle Opera has presented a mainstage work by a Black composer: Anthony Davis (who won a 2020 Pulitzer Prize for his most recent opera, The Central Park Five).

When X was first performed in 1985, biographical operas — much less operas about Black figures in recent history — were not commonly staged. So X went largely unproduced for decades, until a collaboration of several opera companies brought it back to life with a grand restaging that premiered at the Detroit Opera in 2022, appeared at New York City’s Metropolitan Opera in 2023 and now takes the Seattle Opera stage.

Crosscut Now host Paris Jackson and I recently visited the venue for a behind-the-scenes look at the production during rehearsals. (Watch our artist interviews, rehearsal footage and a peek into the costume shop. )

I’m always excited to get a glimpse of a show coming together, and this was certainly the case with X. From our front-row seats in the rehearsal room, we were thrilled to hear the singers’ soaring voices juxtaposed with the angular, jazz-inflected score.

And while the Seattle Opera’s ensemble is slightly smaller than the one that appeared at The Met, one aspect of the production is exactly the same: a giant circular spaceship (or “ mothership ”) that hovers over the stage.

This Afrofuturist element — on which at times are projected images from Malcolm X’s life, as well as the names of Black victims of lynching and police brutality — suggests that the slain civil rights leader’s life transcends time and space, as well as offers hope for beaming up to a better world.