King County hospitals are making sure patients can vote

But with a pandemic driving hospitalization rates higher in 2020, we wondered if patients and doctors face additional hurdles to voting from King County hospitals, especially if they wait to vote until the last minute, or if infection risks create barriers to those options. According to Kristen Maki with the Washington Department of Health, as of Wednesday 424 of the 14,540 licensed hospital beds in the state are occupied by suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Groups such as Human Rights Watch have tapped voting access for hospitalized patients as a key concern for protecting voting rights in the pandemic.

“We do actually regularly get calls from folks who are maybe in [the] hospital or in sort of a situation where they cannot access their ballot or access things that they need,” says Kendall LeVan Hodson, chief of staff with King County Elections. “This is something that we've certainly thought a lot about.”

The short of it: So long as you have your identification and are in a hospital prepared to facilitate voting, you can do so, ⁠even if you don’t have your ballot with you. Even visitors who aren’t admitted can take advantage of nonpartisan hospital initiatives helping to get out the vote.

Voting from a hospital bed

Matz, who has voted in Washington state for the past eight years, voted with help from his father, who was able to be with him at the hospital. Matz’s father brought him his ballot from home (something patients in other states can sometimes acquire only with a physician’s signature).

“It was really easy,” he says. He did so during a lull in his fluctuating pain levels. “It was a little too much mentally to read through the Voters’ Pamphlet at the time,” he says, “[so] I had my dad read the candidate statements and for/against statements out loud to me.”

Matz is thankful to have access to voting through the means the country provides.

“I think if you’re literate and able-bodied, we have really good voting access here in King County. I was thankful that my dad was there,” Matz says. “I think it was a much easier and more enjoyable experience than these 12-hour-long voting lines I've been hearing about in other states.”