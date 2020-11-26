What’s this about storage?

Storage is a significantly limiting factor for vaccine distribution, and a real concern. One issue with the two leading vaccine candidates is that both require cold storage to keep — with Pfizer’s requiring unprecedentedly cold conditions. Depending on which vaccines become available, some states and counties might not have access to all the necessary cold storage.

Washington state has three possible scenarios in place for cold storage, depending on vaccine requirements: ultracold, frozen and a mixture of both. The state Department of Health doesn’t currently have this kind of storage capacity, and the CDC has not asked the state to look for that ultracold storage just yet. But it is trying to gauge what storage options might be available in the state, and how much dry ice it will need to keep vaccines cold in transit. It estimates that for the first two months that a vaccine is available, the state will need between 7,000 and 20,000 pounds of dry ice.

“Vaccine capacity will be directly impacted by freezer capacity in the state,” the state plan says. “We are working with local health jurisdictions and health care partners to document and map storage solutions, redistribution costs, and cold-chain management.”

“I believe we'll have enough of those freezers in King County to allow us to distribute that particular [Pfizer] vaccine product,” Duchin said Friday, “but in some communities across the country, that will be a real challenge.”

What will getting a vaccine in Washington look like?

There are 17 standard vaccinations given to people in the U.S. over their lifetime, so barring parental or personal decisions or immunocompromisation, you’ve had one. The mRNA-based COVID vaccines might work differently than previous vaccines approved for human use, but in terms of how you’ll experience it — a shot in the arm — it is likely to be a familiar process.

Only people licensed to administer vaccines will be allowed to do so.

However, there are things no one is sure of just yet: How many shots you’ll have to get — it depends which vaccines get approved — and how long immunity from each vaccine will last, which we won’t fully understand without long-term monitoring.

Also, choosing which one to get might be difficult. Depending on your medical provider, you may have access to some vaccines and not others.

So who’s actually giving vaccines to people in Washington?

The state Department of Health’s Office of Immunization and Child Profile is working with health care providers that can serve priority populations to sign up groups that can administer the vaccine initially.

“I haven't seen or heard any recent numbers for King County,” Duchin said Friday of how many health care providers in the county are signed up to administer vaccines yet. “I know this is in process currently, so it's not finished. We don't know the final number at this point. But the state has been reaching out to hospitals and health care systems to get them signed up.”

The state has been doing outreach to health care providers and pharmacies that might be able to support vaccination later in the process as well. “We have gauged that nearly 90% of pharmacies across the state are interested in enrolling to provide COVID-19 vaccine,” the authors of the state’s draft plan write. “There are about 1,000 pharmacies in Washington (not including hospitals) and about 9,000 licensed and practicing pharmacists.”

Additionally, the federal government has developed partnerships with 60% of chain pharmacies nationwide for distributing the vaccine.

How much is this going to cost me?

It’s not completely clear. Estimates have the vaccine costing less than $100, but it’s not apparent who will actually pay for that, especially without knowing how much of the total vaccination tab hospitals, health departments and other groups will have to pick up.

While Operation Warp Speed — the federal plan to fund and promote vaccine development — has an approximate budget of $10 billion, planning for vaccine distribution hasn’t received the same funding treatment. The CDC so far has distributed only $200 million to local jurisdictions for vaccine preparedness, when between $6 billion and $8 billion is expected to be necessary, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis. The state Department of Health says it has received $5 million.

“The vaccine was developed [with] Operation Warp Speed, and the public health capacity to deliver this vaccine is proceeding at Operation Status Quo,” Duchin says. ”We are really, really hurting with the ability to do the type of advanced planning that we would like to do, if we had resources that should be made available to prepare for [an operation] larger than anything else we've ever done in public health or in emergency response in this country.”