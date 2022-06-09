How a military career led this Seattle-area nurse to farming

A year ago, the field near Interstate 5 was overwhelmed with invasive grasses. Today, thanks in large part to McCarthy, it is filled with the beginnings of intentional, edible plants nestled in three dozen raised garden beds.

McCarthy carefully steps around compost heaps, tall grasses and garden equipment at the Lewis North Community Garden on a sunny June Saturday, admiring the sprouts before grabbing a weed wacker to tame some of the taller remaining grasses.

The 30-something Second Lieutenant from Seattle never expected to become a farmer, let alone see gardening as the thing she builds her life around. But in the process of pursuing the Army nursing career she had aspired to since high school, farming became her passion.

“After encountering the garden last year, I couldn't stop thinking, this could be such a better place if we could just get people excited about coming out and gardening. It's really been therapeutic for me,” she says, her muck boots squelching near her beds of chard, cabbage and sunflowers, ahead of attending a garden work party and the location’s first-ever gardening tutorial that morning.

McCarthy is trying to make that practice more accessible to her community on base, and she’s doing it with support from JBLM staff and military veterans drawn to nurturing themselves and others by nurturing the earth.

Mangoes and onions

McCarthy, who joined the Army straight out of high school to gain medic skills and earn money to pay for a nursing degree, landed in a reserve unit at JBLM in 2008. While going back and forth between JBLM and assignments in Alaska and Africa, she had no idea there were community gardens on base. Launched in the 1970s, the JBLM gardens had been mostly well-loved and tended up until the pandemic, when invasive grasses began to creep in.