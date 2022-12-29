Seattle is no longer the U.S.'s least air conditioned big city

The number of Seattle homes with air conditioning has nearly doubled in less than a decade. About 676,300 Seattle-area housing units — about 44.3% — had air conditioning in 2019, compared to 426,400 (31%) in 2013.

Electric heat pumps, which provide cooling as well as heating, are the primary or supplemental source of heat for 5.2% and 1% of Seattle-area homes, respectively. American Housing Survey data suggest an addition of 2,600 heat pumps to the area over the past two years.

Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections data show that in 2022 alone, the city received 8,435 applications for residential mechanical permits involving heat pumps, of which 804 were for multifamily housing.

About 30% of Washington's nearly 3 million households use central A/C and 25% use individual (or room-based) A/C units, according to the 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey.

The interest in air conditioning is reflected in the workloads of local heating and cooling companies. As demand for air conditioning, particularly heat pumps, increases, spring and summer have become the busiest work seasons for Evergreen Home Heating & Energy over the past five years, said Jamey Stephens, the company’s general manager.

Some homeowners who called during the summer had to wait several months from their initial call for installation.

“We’ve done everything we can to try to keep up with the demand, adding skilled installers and technicians, but it’s been tough!” Stephens wrote in an email.

The City of Seattle has never closely tracked air conditioning installations, said Kate Hutton of the Office of Emergency Management.

“The data that we might be able to uncover (though it would take a lot of work) would still likely tell us that the gap in residential A/C is closing far more rapidly at the upper and middle income levels than among our most vulnerable residents,” Hutton shared via email.

Survey data don’t tell the whole story

Plenty more people want air conditioning than can access it, and cost plays a large role.

About 42% of Seattleites who qualify as living at less than 50% of the federal poverty level — $26,500 for a family of four, as of 2021 — have air conditioning, while about 56% of people at 200% or more of the federal poverty level have air conditioning. House design, rental status and disability status can also complicate people’s ability to install effective air conditioning.

About 658,300 Seattle respondents to the American Housing Survey identified as renters, who live in about one-third of all air-conditioned homes in the metro area. A majority rely on room-based air conditioning, but mobile units have their limitations. The machines are designed to cool spaces only about 20 degrees, which doesn’t always cut it in a heat wave. However, they are cheaper and easier to install than central air.

Stone Bear had two portable A/C units in their North Seattle rental unit last year, but added a third this year. Horizontal-sliding windows and disability made it impossible for their household to use window-based units, they said, and they found the portable units less efficient than window units.