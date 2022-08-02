Admit it: We weren't built for this heat

Accepting that some Pacific Northwest lifestyle choices aren’t sustainable could be one of the most important steps toward protecting our health here.

I reported on the pandemic for a long time and recently have again put myself in the less-than enviable position of giving people health information they need but are resistant to: strategies for staying cool during hot weather.

Western Washington, historically, has been a pretty temperate place. I moved here from the Midwest, where learning to get by in triple-digit temperatures and humidity was a fact of life, and was extremely smug when I heard some people worried about high-80s forecasts a few years ago. I was prepared to flex some heat-resistant superpowers, working out in the dry heat of the day and dropping “awwwww if you think THIS is hot… ” in every conversation.

But then the high 80s hit.

After one particularly hot evening followed an unexpectedly hot day, I put a blowup mattress on the lowest floor of my living space in a last-ditch effort to chill out, to no avail. I realized I wasn’t going to hack it without a mobile air conditioning unit in that sauna of a living space (and was lucky enough to be able to buy one), and that I needed to check my ego and revisit some long-held assumptions about living well in the PNW.

What I’d failed to account for is heat acclimatization and preparedness. The Midwest has a culture of heat. Seattle does not.