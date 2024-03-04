WA’s carbon pricing system may fund $200M for new electric ferries

This year, the Washington State Ferries system has guaranteed money from the program to revamp two of its biggest ferries from purely diesel vessels to electric/diesel hybrids that would be more efficient and pollute less, said Sen. Marko Liias, D-Edmonds, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, at a briefing earlier this year.

Additionally, there is a chance that the initial bidders this year might offer to convert three – instead of two – diesel ferries into hybrids. Liias said the cap-and-invest program could provide as much as an extra $200 million to ensure that a three-vessel overhaul contract could be signed, depending on what the final bids turn out to be.

While opposing the idea of the cap-and-invest program, Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, the ranking minority member on the transportation committee, agreed that there was consensus on commitment to the ferry program this year.

Washington’s cap-and-invest program, which raises money by limiting the amount of statewide emissions and selling extra capacity to fossil-fuel-burning companies, has been criticized by opponents who, debatably, link the program to increases in gas prices and utility rates. But the money raised also finances numerous climate change programs across the state that include building bike lanes, replacing old buses and ferries with new electric ones and other projects that mitigate the impact of pollution on local communities .

After a conservative-backed initiative campaign, Washington’s voters will decide in a November referendum whether they want to keep or eliminate this program. If the cap-and-invest program is revoked, legislators will have to rethink their transportation priorities, including how to fit ferry projects in the overall plans.

Liias said a repeal of the Climate Commitment Act, which includes the cap-and-invest program, would be “devastating” to the state’s infrastructure plans.

“If the Climate Commitment Act is repealed, the need to fund ferries doesn’t go away. We’d have to cut other spending because these new vessels are critical to the fleet. All transportation projects are connected – when funding for something essential disappears, others have to be put on the chopping block to make up the gap. This means that repeal of the CCA will likely impact maintenance, preservation, and our ability to complete projects on time all across the state,” Liias told Cascade PBS in an email. “It’s too early to say exactly how we’ll move forward. … A repeal would be devastating and leave us with only bad and worse choices.”

However, King said if the cap-and-invest program is repealed, it will have collected money by the end of 2024, which could be used, if needed, for converting all three of the state’s biggest ferries, plus provide some cushion if the 2024 bids turn out to be higher than expected.

Also, Republicans have proposed shifting some revenue from vehicle sales taxes to the transportation budget, if needed for ferries or other infrastructure projects, he said.

Meanwhile, Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk said the governor’s office is focused on the current supplemental budget negotiations in the Legislature, and that it is premature to map out a ferry Plan B if the cap-and-invest program is repealed.

Future of the ferries

The ferry investments outlined by Liias last week are just the beginning for the Washington State Ferries system. It is in the early stages of a massive overhaul that will expand and revamp most of the fleet by 2040 and beyond. WSF aims to expand from 21 to 26 vessels by 2040, with 22 of the boats being hybrid diesel/electric, reducing the fleet’s carbon footprint by 76%.