Beyond Afghans and Ukrainians, who are WA refugees?

A history of refugees

Many look to the Vietnam War as a defining moment for resettlement in Washington, when then-Gov. Dan Evans opened the state’s doors to 500 Vietnamese refugees in 1975. Thousands of others affected by the war eventually made their way to Washington, which continues to receive displaced people from around the world today.

In 2010, for example, more than 800 refugees from Myanmar and nearly 600 from Iraq arrived in Washington, according to data from the federal Refugee Processing Center. The state also saw an influx of more than 500 refugees from Bhutan, over 200 from Somalia and more than 150 from Eritrea in that window of time.

Since then, the arrival of different refugee communities in Washington has fluctuated. The number of people from Iraq, for example, dipped and spiked over the years, including a low of four in 2018 and a peak of 712 in 2014. By the end of 2021, nearly 4,000 refugees from the country, as well as thousands more from Myanmar and Somalia, arrived in the state.

Other refugee communities have come to Washington in the past few years, including those from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, Syria, Moldova, Ethiopia and Russia.

Part of the reason people land in Washington may boil down to the number of resettlement agencies represented in Washington state, said Liz Nelson, the outreach manager of World Relief. Nelson, whose organization helps resettle refugees coming into the state, also noted refugees are unlikely to have a say in where they land, unless they have a local tie.

The strength of Washington’s economy may also make it well-suited to welcome refugees, said Cordelia Revells of Jewish Family Service.

“Very soon after arrival, refugees need to be financially self-sufficient,” said Revells, director of refugee and immigrant services at the agency. “So obviously having access to jobs is key to that.”