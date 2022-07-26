'Full of injustice': Burden of court fines vary by race, county in WA

Reforming the system

Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, has long made reforming the LFO system her mission. She had her own fines and fees from a prison sentence years ago. Since then, she’s become the founding director of Civil Survival, a nonprofit that helps former prisoners engage in advocacy, and in 2021, she became the first formerly incarcerated person to win a state election in Washington.

This year, she sponsored House Bill 1412, which passed and gives judges discretion to waive certain previously imposed court fees if defendants can demonstrate that they don’t have the current or “likely future ability to pay.”

“I think that the overwhelming majority of my colleagues are starting to see the traps that LFOs put people in,” Simmons said. “We are spending dollars to chase dimes.”

Simmons and reform advocates are focusing on courts’ mandatory fees. Specifically, they want to eliminate the Victim Penalty Assessment and the DNA collection fee — a total of $600 between them per case. That change was originally part of Simmons’ HB 1412 and was taken out at the last minute, but Simmons argues it should be an easy fix. It would cost $4 million in state funding to replace what counties lose without the Victim Penalty Assessment.

Currently, those funds are typically used by prosecutor’s offices to fund victim advocates and work with witnesses to facilitate testimony, said Hannah Woerner, an attorney with Columbia Legal Services, a legal aid group.

“It’s a blanket fee that’s being assessed on folks who move through the criminal legal system that we’re using to pay for necessary services within prosecutor’s offices,” Woerner said. “But in a way, that serves to perpetuate the injustice within the LFO system.”

Still, removing those mandatory fees and making them discretionary brings its own concerns.

“It [would be] progress,” Simmons said. “But I am concerned about justice by geography whenever you give judges discretion.”

That kind of discretion creates uneven distribution of justice across the state, Harris argues. In order to eliminate that, she said the state law on monetary sanctions needs to leave no wiggle room on the criteria judges consider when determining if someone has the ability to pay their court debts. That would mean only considering a defendant’s current ability to pay, not their “likely future ability,” as the law says now.

Ultimately, however, advocates for LFO reform question the existence of these fines and fees at all. If courts need more money in the system, it shouldn’t come from those who are already being punished, Harris said. It’s an idea gaining some traction nationally. In 2020, California ended the collection of dozens of court-related fees, canceling an estimated $16 billion in outstanding debt.

“We need to figure out our priorities. Are they redemption and re-entering people into society so they can be productive?” Harris asks.

In a way, after having served 27 years in a Washington prison, Nathaniel Sanders is thankful for the harsh sentence he received. He makes no excuses for what happened. In fact, he said the officer whom Sanders shot at back in 1995, when Sanders was struggling with drug addiction, “saved my life,” and got him off the streets.

“I used it as a catalyst for a complete transformation,” Sanders said.

Today, Sanders said he’s involved with his church and as many nonprofit organizations as he can be. He hopes to get a job driving big rigs and building retirement. But when he sees how much his debt has grown since 1995, he’s overwhelmed. If it were just the original $65,000, that’s one thing. He calls it “insanity” that he’s being asked to pay a quarter million dollars, even after he made payments from prison all these years.

If not for his family, church and community support, Sanders has a guess as to where he might be: back to drugs.

“If I didn’t have that support, and I had something like that hanging over my head, I guarantee you I’d go back into that life. Because there’s no other way to get this off you,” Sanders said. “With something like that hanging over your head, it will never be over.”