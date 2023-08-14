Seattle therapist starts her own conference for clinicians of color

"I think her method has been phenomenal,” said Dr. Patrice N. Douglas, a California therapist who first connected with McGirt-Adair on social media, and whose presentation drew a broad attendance at the “Reclaiming Wellness” conference, where she gave it in person for the first time.

In her opening remarks, McGirt-Adair said she was thankful for Douglas’ work critiquing the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the gold-standard handbook, now in its fifth edition, used by clinicians to diagnose mental health conditions. “The DSM has been used as a tool to help people better understand their distress, but we have also to talk about how it’s been a tool that’s very much been used to harm communities of color,” she said. “It’s rooted in racism, ableism and homophobia.”

In “DSM-5 for the Culture,” Douglas broke down these limitations, especially in regard to the manual’s ideas about race and racial trauma. The DSM is useful as a diagnostic tool, said Douglas. But clinicians can lean too hard on it, to the detriment of providing culturally appropriate care and acknowledging how racism impacts mental and physical health, she said: “We can’t depend on the manual to do that for us.”

The DSM also leaves a lot out, including racial trauma, despite clear links between oppression and poor health outcomes. “At this day and age of our society, there’s no reason why racial anxiety and racial trauma is not looked at as a medical condition that can potentially harm somebody’s health,” Douglas said.

In her speech, McGirt-Adair put this problem in stark terms. She asked her audience to picture “someone who needs therapy.” “Did you picture someone depressed?” she asked. “Did you picture someone anxious? Did you picture a student? A mom? A senior? Did you picture someone white?”

Too often, she said, we do. “When we visualize depression, we often think of images portraying someone who is typically white and we’re accustomed to seeing the student, a struggling mom, someone who’s newly divorced,” she said. “We do not think of the physically disruptive Black boy growing up in the inner city who just watched his best friend get shot over the weekend.”

Given the preponderance of gun violence and the trauma it leaves behind, she said, “We do this work for the Elijah Lewises, the D’Vonne Pickett Jrs., the George Floyds – so many people in our community whose lives have been taken unnecessarily.” Pickett, a small business owner beloved by his Central District neighbors, was killed in a shooting last year while he and his wife were closing their mail-and-dispatch shop for the day. A tribute to him was held at Climate Pledge Arena in November.

Stories like his – and stories of the communities they impact – are important to understanding who may need therapy and why, said McGirt-Adair, adding that it’s important to challenge the systemic barriers that limit access and support for both providers of color and the communities they serve. “We must ask who has the power and privilege to conduct research and get funding and why?” she said. “Colonized behavioral health says there is no other worldview, and we are here to disrupt that notion and advance health equity for all people.”