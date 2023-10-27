Monsters, bats, haunted hotels: 10 spooky Pacific Northwest stories

Did you know Washington has Sasquatch, serpents and flying saucers, oh my? To celebrate Halloween, we’ve compiled some Crosscut stories of the weirdest, wackiest and wildest Pacific Northwest lore. Read if you dare.
Plus, skulls in Westlake Center, spooky theater shows and a sensational new short story collection.
From Port Townsend to Pioneer Square, visit supernatural hotels frequented by ghost hunters from across the country this Halloween.
Bats Northwest educator Niki Desautels wants to correct the nocturnal animal's spooky stereotype.
Sasquatch meets ‘The Bachelor’ in Samantha Allen’s debut novel ‘Patricia Wants to Cuddle’ — the gory summer beach read you didn't know you needed.
Headlines about sea creatures were once a regular occurrence around the Salish Sea. We take a deep dive into local lore.
Bad children beware. Krampus Seattle started out in haunted houses and was invited this year to join the holiday revelry in WA's Bavarian-themed town.
Area waters have a history of monster sightings, many of them way stranger than Bigfoot.
To find the mythical beast, members of the Olympic Project first analyze the evidence.
With an all-local cast and crew, ‘Skagit’ explores the inherent terror of the Pacific Northwest’s natural gloom.
On this episode of Mossback's Northwest, a look at what happened on June 24, 1947 when a pilot flew near Mt. Rainier.