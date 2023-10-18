WA spent $500M to help small, minority businesses. Did it work?

“He is the chef, I do everything else,” Forteza said. “The joke of being a brewer is it’s like half janitor work.”

Forteza and her husband opened Maize & Barley, a petite, Caribbean-inspired kitchen and bar on Edmonds’ Main Street in mid-2019. It had been open less than a year when the coronavirus upended the world. Forteza recalled feeling overwhelmed at times by the financial challenges of steering her newborn bar through the chaos of COVID-19.

“I can go down beer rabbit style holes all day long, but … you want to talk about percentages of labor and all of that, those are still learning curves,” she said.

The couple wasn’t yet earning a salary from the bar when it was forced to shutter. In the difficult months that followed, they ultimately resorted to draining their daughter’s college fund to continue paying their mortgage during the worst of the pandemic. It was a horrible choice to make, said Forteza, a first-generation child of Caribbean immigrants who was the first in her family to obtain higher education.

The bar also survived in part thanks to $17,500 in grants from Washington state. With just three employees and uniquely hampered by COVID-19 restrictions, Forteza’s neighborhood restaurant was the type of small business lawmakers envisioned the Working Washington program supporting.

“Do I think it was enough? Lord no,” Forteza said. “But it allowed us to pay our rent … It bought us time.”